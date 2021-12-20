Development of democracy in Hong Kong is back on track: white paper

Xinhua) 13:47, December 20, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A white paper released by China's State Council Information Office on Monday said the development of democracy in Hong Kong is back on track.

The central government responded swiftly to the turmoil in 2019 by taking a series of decisive measures that addressed both the symptoms and root causes of the unrest, restored order, and brought Hong Kong and democracy back on track, said the white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems."

It said formulating and enforcing the national security law in Hong Kong has created favorable conditions for the development of democracy. Rules have been formulated for Hong Kong public servants to stand for election, assume office, and take the oath of office.

The electoral system of Hong Kong has been improved, which shows that democracy in Hong Kong is advancing with the times, said the white paper.

This system ensures the sound long-term development of democracy in Hong Kong, and fosters favorable conditions necessary for the election by universal suffrage of the chief executive and the Legislative Council, it said.

By making all these efforts to develop and improve democracy in Hong Kong, the central government aims to ensure the success of the policy of "one country, two systems," to enable the Hong Kong residents to better exercise their democratic rights, and to maintain Hong Kong's long-term stability and prosperity, it said.

The central government will continue to steer the course for the development of democracy in Hong Kong and support this endeavor, and it will continue to resolutely uphold the fundamental interests of all the people in Hong Kong, noted the white paper.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)