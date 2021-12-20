Foreign envoys "date" with migratory birds at China's largest freshwater lake

Xinhua) 09:45, December 20, 2021

Foreign envoys have recently gathered to appreciate migratory birds at Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The lake is a paradise for migratory birds as several wild species under first-class state protection were spotted here, including the white crane, the white-naped crane and the black stork.

Poyang Lake has an intact ecosystem and is an important wintering spot for waterfowl in Asia. The peak migration period for birds heading to the lake begins in mid-December and continues into early January.

