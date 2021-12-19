China prioritizes int'l cooperation to address common problems scientifically: top envoy to U.S.

A man wearing a face mask passes a mural of heart-shaped patterns in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

It's among China's diplomatic priorities to work with the United States and the international community to find science-based solutions to shared problems like the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has said in an interview published Friday night.

"The goal of China's diplomacy today is to work towards world peace and promote global development. We value the role of science and technology in diplomacy," said Qin in an interview with Kim Montgomery, director of International Affairs and Science Diplomacy and executive editor of Science & Diplomacy, on China's science diplomacy initiatives.

According to the interview posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy in the United States, Qin said China is ready to carry out international space cooperation with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, openness, inclusiveness, equality, and mutual benefit.

China will continue to intensify international cooperation in the expansion of space station functions, space science and its applications, and the joint flight of Chinese and foreign astronauts, he said.

China has invited all United Nations member states to submit cooperative pilot projects to board the Chinese space station to provide a new model of international cooperation for future space explorations, said Qin, adding that nine projects from 17 countries have been selected.

He further said that China has shared information and experience and strengthened international cooperation in the joint R&D for vaccines, treatments, and testing.

Noting that China has partnered with 30 countries on COVID-19 vaccine cooperation to promote the fair international distribution of vaccines, Qin said, "We hope that China and the United States will strengthen their scientific and technological cooperation to help the world overcome the pandemic as soon as possible."

Referring to climate change, he said there is a lot of room for China-U.S. cooperation.

Both countries are transitioning to renewable energy faster than any other countries in the world, and are looking for advancements in clean energy technologies, he said, adding that though the U.S.-China Clean Energy Research Center, a typical example of bilateral research cooperation, has been suspended, China hopes to find a new model of cooperation regarding clean energy.

Noting that China has adopted a host of strategies and actions on climate despite economic and social difficulties, the ambassador said, "South-South cooperation is an essential means for less-developed countries to help each other and develop together."

Citing China's cooperation with Comoros in fighting malaria, Qin highlighted that China has been helping developing countries to localize mature and applicable technologies, establish joint laboratories, conduct joint research, train local people on applicable technologies and carry out exchanges among young scientists.

