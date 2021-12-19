We Are China

China approves 84 fixed-asset investment projects in Jan.-Nov.

Xinhua) 13:20, December 19, 2021

China's economic planner approved 84 fixed-asset investment projects from January to November, involving 757 billion yuan (118.84 billion U.S. dollars).

In November alone, the National Development and Reform Commission gave the green light to 14 fixed-asset investment projects, involving 261.5 billion yuan.

The projects approved in November will focus on traffic, energy and water conservancy.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Liang Jun)