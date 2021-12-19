Home>>
China approves 84 fixed-asset investment projects in Jan.-Nov.
(Xinhua) 13:20, December 19, 2021
China's economic planner approved 84 fixed-asset investment projects from January to November, involving 757 billion yuan (118.84 billion U.S. dollars).
In November alone, the National Development and Reform Commission gave the green light to 14 fixed-asset investment projects, involving 261.5 billion yuan.
The projects approved in November will focus on traffic, energy and water conservancy.
or reload the browser
(Web editor: Kou Jie, Liang Jun)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.