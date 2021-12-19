Ice and snow season opens for Beijing citizens

Xinhua) 13:19, December 19, 2021

The eighth Beijing citizens' Happy Ice and Snow Season has kicked off at Beijing Shijinglong ski resort on Saturday.

The season, lasting until April next year, will include a number of sports and cultural events for Beijing residents in a bid to spread the ice and snow sports culture and stimulate consumption in related industries.

This ice and sports sports festival in Beijing was inaugurated in 2014 as part of the city's campaign to bid for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

After Beijing's successful bid in July, 2015, the ice and snow season has developed into a famous mass sports activity.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Liang Jun)