Smearing no way to impede orderly process of HKSAR's LegCo election

Xinhua) 13:17, December 19, 2021

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam casts vote in south China's Hong Kong, Dec. 19, 2021. The election for the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR kicked off Sunday morning, the first since the improvement to the HKSAR electoral system. More than 600 polling stations opened at 8:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) across Hong Kong for about 4.5 million registered electors to cast their votes. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

As the election for the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is underway orderly on Sunday, certain foreign organizations including Hong Kong Watch have wasted no time in repeating their old rhetoric, in an attempt to smear the event.

As a matter of fact, since polling stations opened, voters from all constituencies have actively cast their ballots while the process has been in good order, ushering in a new chapter of good law and good governance in the HKSAR.

However, some foreign forces, who do not want to see a stable and prosperous Hong Kong, have refused to stay quiet. They have no qualms about using every possible chance to do smearing and sabotaging.

What they have said and done is exactly an effort to tarnish an election that complies with related laws and regulations, and that truly ensures the rule of the HKSAR by the Hong Kong people.

No matter how those forces are going to carry on with their smearing campaign, they will never succeed in preventing this election from being held in an orderly fashion, not to mention stopping Hong Kong marching forward on its path towards democracy and the rule of law.

