Sunday, December 19, 2021

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Qinghai in NW China: CENC

(Xinhua) 11:25, December 19, 2021

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Mangya City of northwest China's Qinghai Province at 7:54 a.m. on Sunday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 38.95 degrees north latitude and 92.73 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the center said.

