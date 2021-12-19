Home>>
5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Qinghai in NW China: CENC
(Xinhua) 11:25, December 19, 2021
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Mangya City of northwest China's Qinghai Province at 7:54 a.m. on Sunday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 38.95 degrees north latitude and 92.73 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the center said.
