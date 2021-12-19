Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1500 GMT, Dec. 18

Xinhua) 11:18, December 19, 2021

The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, Dec. 18.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 273,810,318

U.S. 50,716,538

India 34,726,049

Brazil 22,204,941

Britain 11,254,404

Russia 10,009,866

Turkey 9,138,535

France 8,623,131

Germany 6,785,633

Iran 6,167,650

