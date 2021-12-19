Home>>
Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1500 GMT, Dec. 18
(Xinhua) 11:18, December 19, 2021
The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, Dec. 18.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 273,810,318
U.S. 50,716,538
India 34,726,049
Brazil 22,204,941
Britain 11,254,404
Russia 10,009,866
Turkey 9,138,535
France 8,623,131
Germany 6,785,633
Iran 6,167,650
