Languages

Archive

Sunday, December 19, 2021

Home>>

COVID-19 infections rise to 528,101 in Myanmar

(Xinhua) 11:17, December 19, 2021

The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 528,101 in Myanmar after 170 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Five more deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 19,213, the release said.

A total of 505,103 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.88 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Liang Jun)

Photos