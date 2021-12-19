Home>>
COVID-19 infections rise to 528,101 in Myanmar
(Xinhua) 11:17, December 19, 2021
The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 528,101 in Myanmar after 170 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.
Five more deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 19,213, the release said.
A total of 505,103 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.88 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.
or reload the browser
(Web editor: Kou Jie, Liang Jun)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.