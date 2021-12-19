Mainland, Macao to deepen judicial exchanges

Xinhua) 11:15, December 19, 2021

The Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Friday signed a document with the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on promoting judicial and legal exchanges and cooperation.

The cooperation agreement, signed in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, will help promote the coordination of rules, regulations, and mechanisms between both sides, establish a comprehensive business dispute resolution mechanism, and boost integrated development of information technology and legal system, the SPC said Saturday.

The SPC also expressed the hope that Macao SAR will serve as a bridge linking Portuguese-speaking countries and regions.

