1 killed, 7 injured in SW Pakistan explosion

Xinhua) 11:15, December 19, 2021

One person was killed and seven others injured as a blast went off in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Saturday, health officials said.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Liang Jun)