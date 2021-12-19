China's Shi wins sixth consecutive Best Female Diver of Year

Xinhua) 11:11, December 19, 2021

China's Shi Tingmao was named the Best Female Diver of the Year 2021 at FINA World Aquatics Gala 2021 held in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday night, which was her sixth consecutive time to win the award.

Shi swept four Olympic gold medals of both individual and synchronized 3m springboard in Rio and Tokyo.

Another Chinese diver Xie Siyi won his second Best Male Diver of the Year at the Gala. He won the golds of both men's individual and synchronized 3m springboard in Tokyo.

Zhao Wenjing and Nie Yudi, Shi and Xie's coach, were awarded Coach of the Best Female Diver and Coach of the Best Male Diver respectively at the Gala.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Liang Jun)