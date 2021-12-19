Chinese FM hails contribution of departing SCO secretary-general

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Vladimir Norov in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 18, 2021, ahead of the latter's departure from the SCO post and his return to Uzbekistan. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Vladimir Norov in Beijing on Saturday, ahead of the latter's departure from the SCO post and his return to Uzbekistan.

Wang expressed his appreciation for Norov's contribution to the development of the SCO during his term in office, and to enhancing communication and cooperation between China and the SCO.

The minister expressed his hope that Norov will continue to play an active role in promoting the cause of the SCO and China-Uzbekistan friendship in the future.

Norov spoke highly of China's major contribution to the development of the SCO as a founding member, expressed his appreciation of President Xi Jinping's important initiatives at the Dushanbe summit and thanked China for its support and assistance to him in fulfilling his duties.

