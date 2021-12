China's postal industry sees robust growth in Jan-Nov

December 19, 2021

China's postal industry saw robust growth in business revenue and parcels handled in the first 11 months of 2021, official data showed.

The sector raked in over 1.16 trillion yuan (about 182.69 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, up 17.1 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau (SPB).

In November alone, the sector's total business revenue rose 11.5 percent year on year to 126.28 billion yuan, SPB data showed.

China's courier companies handled 98.05 billion parcels from January to November, surging 32.3 percent from a year earlier. Their combined business revenue amounted to 941.47 billion yuan during the period, a yearly increase of 19.6 percent.

