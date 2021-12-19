Hong Kong reports 3 more cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Xinhua) 10:42, December 19, 2021

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The cases, which were included in the daily cases recorded the day before, involved three males aged between 27 and 36.

So far, Hong Kong has identified 14 cases with the Omicron variant.

The CHP reported five more imported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total tally to 12,518.

The newly reported cases are imported cases which involved mutant strains. The patients comprise three females and two males aged 24 to 83.

A total of 65 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, over 4.82 million people or 71.7 percent of the eligible population have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while over 4.59 million or 68.3 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 293,320 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Friday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third-dose vaccination to cover about 1.86 million people.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Liang Jun)