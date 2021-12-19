Philippines logs 291 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths

Xinhua) 10:39, December 19, 2021

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,837,555.

The DOH also reported that 106 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 50,675. The number of active cases stands currently at 9,924.

The DOH has reported below 1,000 daily cases since Nov. 24. It reported the highest daily caseload on Sept. 11, at 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested more than 23 million people for COVID-19 since the the outbreak of the pandemic.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Liang Jun)