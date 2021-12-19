2 dacoits killed, 3 policemen injured in clash in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

Xinhua) 10:32, December 19, 2021

Two dacoits were killed and three policemen injured in an exchange of fire in Rawalpindi city of Punjab province during the wee hours of Saturday, police sources said.

The incident occurred when police tried to apprehend the outlaws on receiving a report of a robbery, triggering the exchange of fire between the two sides, sources from the Rawalpindi police told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

During the clash, two dacoits from a group wanted in several police reports of street crimes in Rawalpindi and Islamabad were killed.

The injured policemen were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad, with one of them said to be in critical condition.

