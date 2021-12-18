Non-CPC parties commended for contributing to China's poverty alleviation

Xinhua) 09:55, December 18, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends and speaks at a conference to commend non-Communist collectives and persons that have contributed to the country's poverty alleviation fight in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang Friday attended and spoke at a conference in Beijing to commend non-Communist collectives and persons that have contributed to the country's poverty alleviation fight.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, expressed his congratulations on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, the non-CPC political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and public figures without party affiliation have devoted themselves to winning the battle against poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Wang said.

Wang said non-Communists had offered suggestions on China's reform and development, engaged in activities that brought benefits and prosperity to the people, and helped bring together the will and strength of the people.

All these have demonstrated the unique strengths of China's new model of a political party system, Wang said.

He expected non-Communists to make innovative contributions in the new journey to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

At the conference, 100 model collectives and 96 individuals, as well as 50 best suggestions and 50 achievements in social services, were commended for their contributions to the country's poverty alleviation fight.

