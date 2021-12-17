China's overnight Shibor interbank rate down Friday

Xinhua) 13:13, December 17, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 25.4 basis points to 1.862 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate went down 5.8 basis points to 2.151 percent, the one-month rate rose 0.2 basis point to 2.368 percent, and the one-year rate was down 0.1 basis point to 2.735 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

