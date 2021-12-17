Chinese mainland reports 56 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Staff members check vehicle information at the expressway exit in Shangyu District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.
Of the new local cases, 44 were reported in Zhejiang, five in Shaanxi, four in Inner Mongolia, two in Guangdong and one in Sichuan, the commission said.
Also reported were 20 new imported cases in five provincial-level regions, according to the commission.
Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, it added.
