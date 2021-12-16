Aerial view of China: heavy snow and migratory birds

Xinhua) 15:46, December 16, 2021

Recently heavy snow covered the Salawusu National Wetland Park in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Migratory birds gathered again after days of absence. The population size of whooper swan, ruddy shelduck, mallard, and other migratory birds reached more than 10,000.

The creatures add to the natural beauty of the area near the Salawusu River, where they flourish in Salawusu wetlands in winter.

