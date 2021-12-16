Chinese airlines see passenger trips, cargo transport volume slump in November

December 16, 2021

Aerial photo shows the Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 11, 2021.(Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation industry saw another big drop in transport volume in November, official data showed Wednesday.

Nearly 21.53 million passenger trips were made by air last month, marking a remarkable decrease of 51.5 percent from a year ago, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said at a press conference.

The number of trips is about 40.6 percent of that recorded in the same period in 2019, said the CAAC.

The volume of mail and cargo stood at about 606,000 tonnes in November, down 10.2 percent year on year, CAAC data showed.

