Mainland warns DPP of consequences for provocative actions

Xinhua) 09:55, December 16, 2021

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, gestures at a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities of consequences for its provocative actions attempting to seek "Taiwan independence."

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media query, saying the DPP authorities' collusion with external forces and its acts betraying the Chinese nation to seek "Taiwan independence" will bring on itself serious consequences.

Taiwan is a part of China and the one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations and a consensus of the international community, Ma said.

Reiterating China's determination for reunification, the spokesperson encouraged the few remaining countries to choose the right path and sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan as soon as possible.

"No individual or force can block the historical trend of China's complete reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Ma said.

