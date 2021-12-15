People take part in birch deer workshop in Mississauga, Ontario

Xinhua) 14:08, December 15, 2021

Participants take part in a birch deer workshop during the Mississauga Festival of Trees in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 14, 2021. Dozens of people participated in the event on Tuesday to take home their own birch deer as the Holidays' decorations. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

