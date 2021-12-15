Cameroon receives 1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China

Xinhua) 09:57, December 15, 2021

YAOUNDE, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- One million doses of COVID-19 vaccine of Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, a donation from the Chinese government for Cameroon, arrived at the Nsimalen airport on Tuesday in Yaounde, capital of the central African country.

Guo Jianjun, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy to Cameroon and Shalom Tchokfe Ndoula, Secretary-General of the Expanded Program on Immunization of Cameroon, attended the handover ceremony of the vaccine.

Guo said vaccine quantity and vaccination rates are low in Africa, including Cameroon, and this free aid from China is important at a time when the world is ravaged by COVID-19 variants such as Omicron. At the recently concluded Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China pledged to provide one billion doses of vaccines to Africa. Within the framework of China-Africa cooperation, health cooperation and joint fight against COVID-19 between the two countries will certainly achieve fruitful results.

According to Ndoula, vaccination is one of the most effective ways to control and end this pandemic. However, the availability of vaccines is one of Cameroon's major concerns, and the receipt of one million doses will help his country in its vaccine activities. This donation has not only deepened bilateral cooperation in the field of health, but also the friendship between the two countries.

On April 11, China donated 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Cameroon, the first batch received by the African country.

