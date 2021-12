Geminids meteor shower seen in China

Xinhua) 08:53, December 15, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 14, 2021 shows a meteor of Geminids meteor shower at the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Geminids meteor shower of 2021 reached its peak on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

