China's Anhui sees robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Nov

Xinhua) 08:19, December 15, 2021

HEFEI, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade volume of east China's Anhui Province exceeded 625.2 billion yuan (about 98 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of 2021, up 26.5 percent year on year, according to local customs.

Exports exceeded 367.1 billion yuan and imports hit 258.1 billion yuan, a growth of 27.5 percent and 25.1 percent respectively compared with the same period last year.

From January to November, the United States, the European Union, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were the largest trading partners of Anhui, with trade volume reaching about 81.6 billion yuan, 80.3 billion yuan, and 69.8 billion yuan respectively.

The inland province saw its trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road rise 34.9 percent year on year to 160.5 billion yuan during the same period.

