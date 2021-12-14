Chinese mainland reports 51 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:33, December 14, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 51 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 44 were reported in Zhejiang, five in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Heilongjiang and Shaanxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 25 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.

