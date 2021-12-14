Home>>
East China city reports 144 COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence
(Xinhua) 08:53, December 14, 2021
HANGZHOU, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- An eastern Chinese city registered 37 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, local authorities said.
The new cases have brought the total number of locally-transmitted confirmed cases in the city of Shaoxing in Zhejiang Province to 144 amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence since Dec. 7.
The city has reported one asymptomatic carrier, according to a municipal government press briefing held on Monday night.
The provincial authorities have imposed restrictions on public gatherings and traveling out of the province to prevent the virus from spreading further.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 37 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- North China border city reports 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 60 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- North China border city reports 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.