East China city reports 144 COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

HANGZHOU, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- An eastern Chinese city registered 37 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, local authorities said.

The new cases have brought the total number of locally-transmitted confirmed cases in the city of Shaoxing in Zhejiang Province to 144 amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence since Dec. 7.

The city has reported one asymptomatic carrier, according to a municipal government press briefing held on Monday night.

The provincial authorities have imposed restrictions on public gatherings and traveling out of the province to prevent the virus from spreading further.

