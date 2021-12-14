Daimler welcomes commitment of Chinese long-term partner BAIC

BERLIN, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Daimler said on Monday that it welcomes the commitment of Chinese Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC) to their long-term partnership. BAIC has held a 9.98 percent stake in the German car manufacturer since 2019.

Daimler, on the other hand, owns a 9.55 percent stake in BAIC's Hong Kong-listed unit BAIC Motor, as well as a stake of 2.46 percent in the Shanghai-listed BAIC BluePark. According to an agreement between the two parties, BAIC has confirmed it will not further raise its stake in Daimler.

"During our partnership with BAIC, China has emerged as the largest global market for Mercedes-Benz and as a key driver of the shift towards electric mobility and digitalization," said Ola Kaellenius, CEO of Daimler and its subsidiary Mercedes-Benz.

"BAIC's shareholding is a reflection of their commitment to our joint successful manufacturing and development alliance in the world's biggest car market," Kaellenius added.

BAIC is the most important industrial partner for Mercedes-Benz in China, Daimler noted. "Jointly, both companies have made a significant contribution to the development of the Mercedes-Benz business in China."

In the third quarter of the year, Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 132,600 vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz and smart brands in China, its largest single market, according to the company. However, due to global supply bottlenecks for semiconductors, sales in China as well as other important markets declined.

China will play an important role in Daimler's plan to manufacture only all-electric cars by 2030, the company said. By the end of the year, Mercedes-Benz plans to offer four new electric vehicles in China. The models EQA, EQB and EQC were already locally-produced, while the EQE is to be produced locally early next year.

