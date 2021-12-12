Taiwan doctor benefits from development on mainland

Xinhua) 16:25, December 12, 2021

Chen Borui speaks at the 13th Straits Forum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 11, 2021. Having been studying and working on the Chinese mainland for almost two decades, Chen Borui from southeast China's Taiwan said he has witnessed the rapid growth of the mainland and benefited from it. Chen became a dermatologist in 2010 after graduating from the prestigious Peking University. He has been working in a hospital in Fujian Province for 11 years. Chen attended the 13th Straits Forum that kicked off Friday in Xiamen, Fujian. The Straits Forum is the largest annual event across the Taiwan Strait, focusing on people-to-people exchanges. Through the forum, Chen hopes more young people from Taiwan will come to the mainland to boost the cross-Strait ties. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Chen Borui works in a laboratory at Fuzhou Dermatosis Prevention Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 8, 2021. Having been studying and working on the Chinese mainland for almost two decades, Chen Borui from southeast China's Taiwan said he has witnessed the rapid growth of the mainland and benefited from it. Chen became a dermatologist in 2010 after graduating from the prestigious Peking University. He has been working in a hospital in Fujian Province for 11 years. Chen attended the 13th Straits Forum that kicked off Friday in Xiamen, Fujian. The Straits Forum is the largest annual event across the Taiwan Strait, focusing on people-to-people exchanges. Through the forum, Chen hopes more young people from Taiwan will come to the mainland to boost the cross-Strait ties. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Chen Borui checks the culture of bacteria strains in a laboratory at Fuzhou Dermatosis Prevention Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 8, 2021. Having been studying and working on the Chinese mainland for almost two decades, Chen Borui from southeast China's Taiwan said he has witnessed the rapid growth of the mainland and benefited from it. Chen became a dermatologist in 2010 after graduating from the prestigious Peking University. He has been working in a hospital in Fujian Province for 11 years. Chen attended the 13th Straits Forum that kicked off Friday in Xiamen, Fujian. The Straits Forum is the largest annual event across the Taiwan Strait, focusing on people-to-people exchanges. Through the forum, Chen hopes more young people from Taiwan will come to the mainland to boost the cross-Strait ties. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Chen Borui (L) talks with his colleague at Fuzhou Dermatosis Prevention Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 8, 2021. Having been studying and working on the Chinese mainland for almost two decades, Chen Borui from southeast China's Taiwan said he has witnessed the rapid growth of the mainland and benefited from it. Chen became a dermatologist in 2010 after graduating from the prestigious Peking University. He has been working in a hospital in Fujian Province for 11 years. Chen attended the 13th Straits Forum that kicked off Friday in Xiamen, Fujian. The Straits Forum is the largest annual event across the Taiwan Strait, focusing on people-to-people exchanges. Through the forum, Chen hopes more young people from Taiwan will come to the mainland to boost the cross-Strait ties. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Chen Borui plays chess with his son at home in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 7, 2021. Having been studying and working on the Chinese mainland for almost two decades, Chen Borui from southeast China's Taiwan said he has witnessed the rapid growth of the mainland and benefited from it. Chen became a dermatologist in 2010 after graduating from the prestigious Peking University. He has been working in a hospital in Fujian Province for 11 years. Chen attended the 13th Straits Forum that kicked off Friday in Xiamen, Fujian. The Straits Forum is the largest annual event across the Taiwan Strait, focusing on people-to-people exchanges. Through the forum, Chen hopes more young people from Taiwan will come to the mainland to boost the cross-Strait ties. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Chen Borui (L) plays basketball in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 7, 2021. Having been studying and working on the Chinese mainland for almost two decades, Chen Borui from southeast China's Taiwan said he has witnessed the rapid growth of the mainland and benefited from it. Chen became a dermatologist in 2010 after graduating from the prestigious Peking University. He has been working in a hospital in Fujian Province for 11 years. Chen attended the 13th Straits Forum that kicked off Friday in Xiamen, Fujian. The Straits Forum is the largest annual event across the Taiwan Strait, focusing on people-to-people exchanges. Through the forum, Chen hopes more young people from Taiwan will come to the mainland to boost the cross-Strait ties. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Chen Borui treats a patient at Fuzhou Dermatosis Prevention Hospital in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 8, 2021. Having been studying and working on the Chinese mainland for almost two decades, Chen Borui from southeast China's Taiwan said he has witnessed the rapid growth of the mainland and benefited from it. Chen became a dermatologist in 2010 after graduating from the prestigious Peking University. He has been working in a hospital in Fujian Province for 11 years. Chen attended the 13th Straits Forum that kicked off Friday in Xiamen, Fujian. The Straits Forum is the largest annual event across the Taiwan Strait, focusing on people-to-people exchanges. Through the forum, Chen hopes more young people from Taiwan will come to the mainland to boost the cross-Strait ties. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

