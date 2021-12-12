Home>>
WZ-10 attack helicopters fire at targets
(China Military Online) 16:08, December 12, 2021
WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army hover at an ultra-low altitude over the sea during a live-fire training exercise in early November, 2021.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)
WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army hover at an ultra-low altitude over the sea during a live-fire training exercise in early November, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)
