WZ-10 attack helicopters fire at targets

China Military Online) 16:08, December 12, 2021

WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army hover at an ultra-low altitude over the sea during a live-fire training exercise in early November, 2021.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)

