U.S. "Summit for Democracy" futile attempt to prop up weak image: Spanish media

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "Summit for Democracy" led by the United States was just a futile attempt to spruce up the tarnished U.S. image rather than to uphold democratic values, commented an op-ed on the Spanish-language website Rebelion.

Citing a drone attack in Afghanistan killing an entire family of 10 innocent civilians after the U.S. troops' withdrawal from the Asian country, the article said Washington has treated other countries undemocratically with military and sanctions.

The article noted that foreign governments having hurt by Washington reckon a question: "Why hold a democracy summit?"

As a country for the rich and privileged, the U.S. democracy renewal would require profound and intense political transformations, said the article, adding that expensive private healthcare, private education and gun violence have violated human rights on the U.S. soil.

Citing statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the article said that 45,000 people died from gun violence in the United States in 2020 alone.

"If renewing democracy in the U.S. is a challenge, the renewal of democracy in the world cannot be left to the U.S. or its leaders," it said.

