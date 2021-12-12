China injects momentum into rail transportation industry

Xinhua) 11:13, December 12, 2021

CHANGSHA, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Cutting-edge Chinese technologies have attracted enterprises from the United States, Germany, France and other countries at an international expo held in Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

The core technologies developed by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co. Ltd. allow trains to automatically identify and diagnose technical faults, according to company representative Hou Zhaowen.

The high-speed trains running on the China-Laos Railway, which began operations earlier this month, have now been equipped with the technologies, guaranteeing improved reliability and performance.

Over the past six months, multiple countries in Asia and Europe have witnessed "China speed," receiving more exports of rail transit vehicles.

In May, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive's first double-decker electric multiple unit (EMU) trains for export to Europe rolled off the production line. With a maximum operating speed of 200 kilometers per hour, the trains will run on railways in Austria, Germany, Hungary and other European countries.

A subway train the company developed for Turkey began trial operations in November. The train will run on a subway line linking downtown Istanbul to the city's airport, which will open next year. It will be the fastest subway line in Turkey, with a speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

"The Chinese rail transit equipment manufacturing industry is one of the industries with the highest-level innovation and strongest international competitiveness," said Feng Yaoxiang, an official from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

"The industry is a core competitive advantage of China's high-end equipment manufacturing in the global market," Feng said.

After more than 60 years of efforts, China has built an advanced rail transit equipment manufacturing system featuring independent research and development, complete supporting facilities, and large-scale operations.

The country ranks first in railway electrification and operating mileage of high-speed and urban railways, according to Feng.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)