China's Consul General in Belfast calls for togetherness ahead of Beijing 2022

China's Consul General in Belfast Zhang Meifang poses in front of the office.

As the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games approaching, China's Consul General in Belfast Zhang Meifang calls for the Olympic Spirit of harmony and togetherness.

BELFAST, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Consul General in Belfast Zhang Meifang has called for cooperation among "one humanity" ahead of the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Zhang noted that, with the Games fast approaching, there is great potential for a beautiful event that will not be marred by scattered talk of refraining from withholding participation of officials.

"The Games are once again upon us. By this, I speak of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games, with Beijing poised to serve as gracious host once more, this time for the Winter Games of 2022 after widely acclaimed success during the Summer Games of 2008. It's the first city in history bestowed the honor of hosting both events," Zhang said.

"Most unfortunately, I speak as well of the Games nations may sometimes play when tainted their view for political purposes. And with a degree of disappointment it appears apparent we have yet to find our high note, our gold standard as humanity. This, while on the precipice of celebration of so many athletes that will strive to meet their own goals."

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2021 shows the cauldron during the welcoming ceremony for the flame of Olympic Winter Games at the Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Zhang called the spirit of the Olympic Games one of harmony and togetherness, and said that acceptance of this spirit is what makes the Games beautiful.

"For this is the spirit of the Olympic Games. Its spirit and purpose served not through intolerance and disharmony but through acceptance and cooperativeness. Dare I say as well the love and well-being for one another as members of one global society, one humanity. For love in this sense equates with that of which we find common at the core, that which binds us all, regardless of race, culture, or nation," Zhang explained.

"We must strive to stand together under such spirit as symbolized by the Olympic Games. And refrain from withholding participation of officials that, if I may, risks compromising our inherent dignity and integrity for means and ends that only serve in separating us further from the truth of our shared destiny."

Zhang also said that the Games offer the world an opportunity to overcome the challenges of our times.

"Why is this important? Beyond the historical significance of the upcoming event, these Games come at a time when perhaps humanity has been challenged like few times before. Issued an ultimatum, one might say, to either come together or fall apart.

Beijing celebrated the 100-day countdown to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday with the unveiling of the medals for the Games. (Beijing 2022/Handout via Xinhua)

"Pandemic. Climate. Acts of terror upon all shores. Nations as China face storm upon storm as the adversity of today, weathering it through a collective consciousness, remarkably so given the stakes. Overcoming the odds of a menacing viral force; moving in concert with a greener, better world; meeting aggression with acts of higher elevation. All of this can be achieved only by working together," Zhang continued.

Zhang also called the Games an important step toward realizing the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"The recent UN Resolution called forward 'building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal.' The approach that China has taken toward the 2022 Winter Olympic Games has been emblematic of this despite what we currently face as global society, demonstrative of the effort and spirit required to emerge victorious at the greater game upon us. Providing for a green, inclusive, safe and open Olympic experience certain to provide for wonderful and lasting memories for all involved."

"Pandemic. Climate. Terrorism. These are the battles we must win by holding the Games. These are the games where the zero-sum is simply this: we will either win or lose as one," Zhang said.

Zhang also explained how the Olympic experience highlights the efforts of athletes to ascend sport to the greatest heights known.

Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2021 shows a marked road near the Olympic Park in Beijing, capital of China. The first traffic lane reserved for the exclusive use by Beijing 2022 participants has been set up here on Nov. 12. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

"Finding the strength, courage, conviction that precedes moments as these, moments that demand the very best of us. Serving as symbol and metaphor, for the greater game upon us. In the spirit of such, mankind must transcend its competitive inclination for its more cooperative nature. One that better serves our present and future world," Zhang said.

"I would dare be so bold as to say the purpose of Games as these is in building a more cooperative spirit than one which is merely competitive. While athletes and nations compete across an array of sporting events, it is the cooperative nature of all that allows for such possibility to exist. And we have near 3,000 years of Olympic history to validate this. I know the IOC and its President Thomas Bach would concur, given his recent statement of full support, standing 'ready to continue its close cooperation with China' in lead-up to the Games," Zhang remarked.

Zhang was very clear in condemning any efforts to muddle the beauty of sports with politics.

"Under this spirit and with due respect to all involved, politics that tend to polarize as opposed to unify ought best to sit this one out. The purpose of these Games is to serve in uniting a world under a common flag, one with five rings inclusive of all nations in symbol. With little room for actors that serve in the separation from what is our unifying truth."

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2021 shows the snow scenery at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

"Let us move our attention to those worthy of our praise, to the individual athletes soon to descend upon Beijing who have overcome great odds to find themselves at the footstep of the grandest stage," Zhang urged.

With the Games fast approaching, Zhang looks forward to the unity of humanity that will be showcased by the sporting gala.

"So let the games begin! Games filled with anticipation, of shining moments upon a stage erected through the common will of the human race. The most important race we will ever know, be it upon skate or ski. Upon a surface slippery, as well the slopes we face, staring out upon a destiny shared, beyond the tips of skis entrusted, draped in country colors yet with a patch that unites, ringed by design in a manner inclusive, a spectrum of colors that embodies the variation of one body of nations. We are completely united in moments such as these."

"May the forthcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing be symbolic of the great challenges we have, and will, overcome," Zhang concluded.

