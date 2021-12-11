U.S. "Summit for Democracy" aimed to cast China in negative light: former Singaporean FM

Xinhua) 15:32, December 11, 2021

The organization of the so-called "Summit for Democracy" is part of a multi-faceted campaign by the United States to put China in a negative light, former Singaporean Foreign Minister Gorge Yeo has said.

"This is an information war for global public opinion which China has to fight. It is not a physical war but a battle for hearts and minds," said Yeo.

The local Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao on Thursday carried a report on an interview with George Yeo, which was originally published by the English version of the Global Times.

An unstated but important objective of the summit is to reduce China's moral standing in the world, he said, expressing his doubt if the summit alone will have a great impact.

