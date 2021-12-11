U.S. has no moral right to talk about democracy: Sri Lankan organization

Xinhua) 14:18, December 11, 2021

The United States has no moral right to talk about democracy and human rights, chairman of the Sri Lanka China Friendship Association Ananda Goonatilleke has said.

"These two values have also been abused by the U.S. in the last few decades to intervene in other nations and create chaos," The Island newspaper recently quoted Goonatilleke as saying.

Democracy is both universal and specific, and democratic practices have developed under specific conditions, Goonatilleke said.

"Thus, without taking these factors into consideration, interpreting 'democracy' and 'human rights' by the standards set by the hegemonic U.S. and its allies that have the blood of millions of innocents, is the height of hypocrisy," he said.

