Saturday, December 11, 2021

China to keep macro policies prudent, effective in 2022: key meeting

(Xinhua) 14:11, December 11, 2021

China will continue implementing proactive fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies so as to pursue steady progress in the economic development of next year, according to a statement released after the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.

