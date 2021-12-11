Home>>
China to keep macro policies prudent, effective in 2022: key meeting
(Xinhua) 14:11, December 11, 2021
China will continue implementing proactive fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies so as to pursue steady progress in the economic development of next year, according to a statement released after the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.
