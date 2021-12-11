Passenger car sales in China drop in November
Sales of passenger cars in China last month declined from a year ago, an industry association has said.
Retail sales of passenger vehicles, including sedans, sport-utility vehicles, and multipurpose vehicles, dropped 12.7 percent year on year to 1.82 million units in November, data by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.
On a monthly basis, however, the sales improved by rising 6 percent, CPCA data showed.
Last month, effective anti-epidemic measures helped fuel the consumption recovery, while eased chip supply boosted production and sales, according to the association.
Passenger vehicle sales in the first 11 months stood at around 18.04 million units, up 6.1 percent year on year, said the CPCA.
Luxury car sales fell 19 percent year on year in November to 210,000 units. Compared with the October figure, sales rose 17 percent, the association added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Local brands losing traction
- China's car output, sales top 11 million units
- Sales of Volvo cars up in July thanks to strong growth in China, Europe
- Survey:Auto market power moving inland
- Car sales stay robust in May on new models
- Austerity puts luxury car sales in slow lane
- Spring Festival effect takes toll on Feb auto sales
- Japanese car sales to China set to recover amid yen fears
- Car sales accelerated in January
- China's car sales expand steadily
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.