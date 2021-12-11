Passenger car sales in China drop in November

Xinhua) 12:12, December 11, 2021

Sales of passenger cars in China last month declined from a year ago, an industry association has said.

Retail sales of passenger vehicles, including sedans, sport-utility vehicles, and multipurpose vehicles, dropped 12.7 percent year on year to 1.82 million units in November, data by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.

On a monthly basis, however, the sales improved by rising 6 percent, CPCA data showed.

Last month, effective anti-epidemic measures helped fuel the consumption recovery, while eased chip supply boosted production and sales, according to the association.

Passenger vehicle sales in the first 11 months stood at around 18.04 million units, up 6.1 percent year on year, said the CPCA.

Luxury car sales fell 19 percent year on year in November to 210,000 units. Compared with the October figure, sales rose 17 percent, the association added.

