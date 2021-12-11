Chinese mainland reports 51 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:07, December 11, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 51 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 35 were reported in Zhejiang, 15 in Inner Mongolia, and one in Yunnan, the commission said.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,604 by Friday, including 1,272 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 28 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,696 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 30 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Friday, of whom 16 were from outside the mainland.

