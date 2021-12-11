Graphics: Global perception on China's democracy

The Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, a think tank, published a report titled Global survey: Democratic Practices and Governance Effectiveness in China on Tuesday after interviewing around 10,000 people in 23 countries including China and US.

Here are some highlights from the report:

1. Common values of humanity are widely accepted

Respondents expressed a high degree of recognition of the common values of "peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom" that China advocates, with an average rating of 96.7%.

