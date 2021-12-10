China's cloud recruitment program links employers with graduates

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A recruitment program designed specifically for integrated media was launched Wednesday to help link employers with college graduates.

The program in its third edition was initiated by China Media Group in cooperation with authorities dealing with education, science and technology, human resources and state-owned assets, and the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

A special recruitment fair for employers in the field of carbon peaking and neutrality is part of the program for the first time.

More than 24,000 enterprises took part in last year's programs, providing more than 2.35 million jobs.

China is expected to see 10.76 million new university and college graduates in 2022, 1.67 million more than this year.

