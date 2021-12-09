Mandarin ducks overwinter in Minjiangyuan

People's Daily Online) 16:01, December 09, 2021

Recently, Yuanyang Lake in the Minjiangyuan National Nature Reserve in Jianning county in Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province has become a hive of activity. Flocks of mandarin ducks either frolic with each other in the lake or clean their feathers with their beaks.

Minjiangyuan National Nature Reserve became a national reserve in February 2006. Yuanyang Lake is an artificial lake formed by the construction of a water dam in the early 1970s. The environmental condition in the surrounding area creates a benign air and weather condition, which became a paradise for migratory birds.

According to local residents, the number of mandarin ducks overwinters in the area has grown exponentially in the recent years. The peak of the number of birds is predicted to come in late December.

