Chinese mainland reports 60 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:46, December 09, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. Harbin launched the third round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Monday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 42 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 12 in Zhejiang, four in Heilongjiang, and one each in Jiangsu and Yunnan, the commission said.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added.

