Mainland spokesperson slams DPP for sowing discord across Taiwan Strait

Xinhua) 08:41, December 09, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for slandering the mainland and sowing discord across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's mainland affairs council distorted facts, claiming the mainland disrupted the operations of Taiwan companies by punishing obstinate "Taiwan independence" elements.

When asked to comment on the matter, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the DPP's attempt to sow discord between the two sides of the Strait is doomed to fail.

The 2021 Zijinshan Summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait was held on Tuesday in Nanjing and Taipei simultaneously via video link, with over 500 business people from across the Strait attending the conference, according to Ma.

Attendees have proved through actions that strengthening economic cooperation is an inevitable choice to achieve mutual benefits for both sides of the Strait, Ma said.

Taiwan enterprises and compatriots are welcome to invest in and develop on the mainland, and their legitimate rights and interests will continue to be guaranteed, he said.

Ma called on Taiwan companies and entrepreneurs to make a clean break with the separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence," participate in cross-Strait economic cooperation, and promote the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations.

