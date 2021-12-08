Whole-process people's democracy fits China's conditions: Chinese ambassador to Kiribati

SYDNEY, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The practice of whole-process people's democracy in China is deeply rooted in China's history and culture, and fits China's conditions and enjoys popular support, said the Chinese Ambassador to Kiribati Tang Songgen.

In an article published on Kiribati newspapers Uekera and Newstar on Dec. 3, Tang said that democracy are rich and diverse.

Political systems and institutions in different countries are deeply rooted in their own soil, which draw nourishment from their respective history, culture and tradition, and are cultivated through exploration, practice, and improvement in the process of the country's economic and social development, the ambassador noted.

"Whether a country is democratic or not should be left to its own people to decide. Democracy is a right for people of all countries to enjoy instead of a special right reserved for any individual country," read the article.

Tang said in judging whether a particular form of democracy works, one needs to see whether it is adapted to a country's history and culture, whether it conforms to its conditions, whether it can deliver political stability and social progress, and whether it can improve people's lives.

He stressed that the whole-process people's democracy in China not only has a complete set of institutions and procedures, but also full participation and practices.

It embodies the will of the people, protects their rights and interests and stimulates their innovative spirit through an institutional system that ensures the people are masters of the country, and extensively promotes the people's participation throughout the whole process of decision making and policy making at various levels.

He said the Chinese people are proud of the achievements China has made in promoting democracy, and stand ready to share with other countries and peoples its practices and experience, however, China will not impose its model to others.

"We will learn what lessons we can from the achievements of other cultures, and welcome helpful suggestions and constructive criticism," read the article.

