U.S. democracy summit, a farce manipulated by Biden: New Straits Times

Xinhua) 11:11, December 08, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. proposed "summit for democracy," scheduled to be hosted virtually from Dec. 9-10, will end up in a farce manipulated by the U.S. President Joe Biden, said an article by the New Straits Times.

The U.S. must instead take steps to prevent the event from becoming a total failure and a hypocritical waste of time, such as allowing the International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes committed by American soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, advised a commentator in the column by Malaysian daily New Straits Times.

Noting that the U.S. itself had taken a hypocritical stance by not only undermining and violating democratic principles within its own borders, it also turned a blind eye to the abuses carried out by its own allies.

The commentator pointed out that the U.S. also attempts to demonize its opponents by portraying them as authoritarian and ignores the suffering and destruction it has inflicted on other nations in the name of democracy.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)