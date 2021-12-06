Senior CPC official attends opening ceremony of 2021 Imperial Springs International Forum in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 14:42, December 06, 2021

Li Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the 2021 Imperial Springs International Forum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

