Home>>
Senior CPC official attends opening ceremony of 2021 Imperial Springs International Forum in Guangzhou
(Xinhua) 14:42, December 06, 2021
Li Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the 2021 Imperial Springs International Forum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's explanation on CPC landmark resolution to be published in Party journal
- CPC to award July 1 Medal for first time
- CPC Central Committee to hold press conference on CPC centenary celebrations
- 19th CPC Central Committee holds 5th plenary session in Beijing
- Liu Yunshan attends spring semester graduation ceremony of Party School
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.