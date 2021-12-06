Belarusian experts hail presidential directive for better Belarus-China ties

Xinhua) 09:10, December 06, 2021

MINSK, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed on Friday a directive on advancing bilateral relations between Belarus and China so as to further deepen bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

Belarusian officials and experts spoke highly of this document.

According to the presidential press service, the document is a continuation of the Directive that defined Belarus-China relations in 2015-2021. Belarus aims to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership relations with China in 2021-2025 in such fields as political cooperation, maintaining and promoting the values of friendship and mutual support, cooperation in economy, trade, finance, and investment, and implementing the Belt and Road initiative.

These objectives are listed as priority tasks in the near future. Other important tasks include expanding regional ties, developing cooperation in the fields of digital economy, information and communication, and strengthening cooperation in science and technology, as well as humanitarian issues.

The Belarusian side believes that the realization of the set goals will bring bilateral relations to a new level.

Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong said on Friday that this is the second time that President Alexander Lukashenko signed a directive on developing China-Belarus relations since 2015.

It shows that Lukashenko and the Belarusian government attach great importance to China-Belarus relations, said Xie, noting that the new directive will further promote the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Belteleradio company, the national state TV and radio company of Belarus, on Saturday commented that the directive signed by Lukashenko is one of the most important documents for the near future, which points out the direction for the expansion of bilateral cooperation between Belarus and China in the next several years.

Andrey Savinyh, chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, said that China has opened up its big market to Belarus, and Belarus needs to concentrate on increasing its production potential.

Alexey Avdonin, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, said that Belarus has been deeply developing bilateral relations with China for a long time.

The new directive puts forward a clear plan, provides the direction for both enterprises and government departments, and clarifies the goals they want to achieve, he said.

Belarusian political scientist Vadim Borovik said that China has successfully developed trade with countries all over the world, exported high-quality products, advanced technology, and brought in investments, adding that Belarus also benefits from having such a good partner.

