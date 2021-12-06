Art teacher records rural changes with paintings in south China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:27, December 06, 2021

People visit the art exhibition of Wei Sancai at an art museum in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2021. An art exhibition of Wei Sancai, an art teacher, was unveiled on Friday in Liuzhou, displaying 100 art works on the theme of poverty alleviation and rural revitalization created by Wei during his tenure as a poverty alleviation official in Damiao Mountain. When he was assigned to Gaoqiang Village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County of Liuzhou, Wei recorded the changes of the village with his paintings. In his spare time, he also took advantages of his profession to offer art classes for local children, providing them an access to the knowledge of arts. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)